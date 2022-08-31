Russia has enough gas for at least 100 years – Gazprom

The vast deposits around the northern Yamal Peninsula will play a crucial role in the nation’s energy future, the company has said

Russia has huge natural gas reserves that could last for more than a century, the head of state-owned Gazprom, Alexey Miller, said on Wednesday at the International Business Congress.

“Our consumers, Russian citizens, will have access to [this] cheap, reliable energy resource. It is especially important to note that they could be optimistic about the country's gas future. Why? Because we are provided with reserves for 100 years ahead,” Miller said, noting that some of Gazprom's fields will still be providing gas even in 2120.

The energy giant’s chief executive attributed such an optimistic forecast to the development of the vast resources in Russia’s northern Yamal Peninsula, adding that Gazprom is currently preparing to launch the Kharasavey gas field and has also started developing the deep deposits of the Bovanenkovo field.

Russia holds the world's largest natural gas reserves, estimated at 48 trillion cubic meters.

