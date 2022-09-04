icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Sep, 2022 13:00
HomeBusiness News

EU companies seek exemption from anti-Russia sanctions

Nearly 30 Estonian firms want to continue importing oil products from Russia
EU companies seek exemption from anti-Russia sanctions
© Getty Images / Greg Pease

A number of Estonian companies have applied for a temporarily exemption from the EU’s anti-Russia sanctions, state broadcaster ERR reported on Wednesday, citing the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

According to the report, the ministry made public a list of 28 companies that wish to continue importing oil products from Russia, despite sanctions forcing them to terminate existing contracts with Russian oil companies by October 10. The list includes oil trader Trafigura and Estonian state railroad company Operail.

I am convinced that the Estonian public is justifiably interested in knowing which Estonian companies have requested transitional exemptions to continue oil trade with Russia,” ERR quoted Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu as saying.

The EU imposed a partial embargo on Russian oil in its sixth package of sanctions announced in early June.

READ MORE: Russia rakes in more oil revenue than ever – WSJ

Estonia has been openly supportive of the sanctions policy, with Reinsalu noting that despite some companies’ requests for exemptions, the country’s authorities are eager to take measures to “further bar EU energy trade with Russia” and have submitted proposals for a new EU sanctions package.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies