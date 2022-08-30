icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Aug, 2022 13:40
EU country hit by worst inflation since 1970s

Consumer prices in Belgium have accelerated to nearly 10%
© Getty Images / Julian Elliott Photography

Inflation in Belgium jumped to 9.94% in August, just short of the 1976 record of 9.96%, data from the country’s Statbel statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

Analysts largely attribute the spike to a surge in energy prices, which accounts for roughly half of the total inflation. 

Energy inflation is now running at 49.81%, compared to 49.11% last month and 55.99% in June. Electricity is now 57.2% more expensive than a year ago. Natural gas is 106.9% more expensive than in August last year. The price of domestic heating oil, calculated based on a smoothed 12-month moving average, has increased by 52.6% in one year. Motor fuels are 21.0% more expensive than last year,” the agency stated.

Food prices in the country also surged 9.71%, but they make up only 1.92% of the overall inflation. 

Apart from energy, prices on bread and cereals, confectionery, meat, alcohol, personal care products and hotel services have grown the most.

