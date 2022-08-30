Russia to cut gas supplies to France – Le Figaro

Gazprom is reportedly set to reduce deliveries starting on August 30

Russian energy giant Gazprom has informed French energy major Engie about a reduction of gas deliveries starting August 30, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A press release reportedly said that the reason for the immediate supply cut is due to disagreements over supply contracts.

The news comes after Gazprom’s deliveries to the French utility had already been reduced last month, the newspaper noted. Engie, however, assured customers that it has “already secured the volumes necessary to ensure the supply of its customers and for its own needs,” and has taken measures to “significantly reduce” the impact of a potential complete shutdown of Russian gas deliveries.

According to the head of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), Emmanuelle Wargon, France’s strategic gas reserves are currently around 91% full.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section