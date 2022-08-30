icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Aug, 2022 10:38
Business News

Russia to cut gas supplies to France – Le Figaro

Gazprom is reportedly set to reduce deliveries starting on August 30
Russia to cut gas supplies to France – Le Figaro
© Getty Images / NurPhoto

Russian energy giant Gazprom has informed French energy major Engie about a reduction of gas deliveries starting August 30, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A press release reportedly said that the reason for the immediate supply cut is due to disagreements over supply contracts.

The news comes after Gazprom’s deliveries to the French utility had already been reduced last month, the newspaper noted. Engie, however, assured customers that it has “already secured the volumes necessary to ensure the supply of its customers and for its own needs,” and has taken measures to “significantly reduce” the impact of a potential complete shutdown of Russian gas deliveries.

According to the head of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), Emmanuelle Wargon, France’s strategic gas reserves are currently around 91% full.

