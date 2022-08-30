icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Aug, 2022 05:30
EU facing decade of terrible winters – minister

The Belgian energy minister has called for an immediate gas price cap
EU facing decade of terrible winters – minister
© Getty Images / Erik Witsoe / EyeEm

The EU could suffer “terrible” winters in the years ahead if the bloc’s leaders don’t take immediate steps to impose a price cap on uncontrolled gas prices, according to Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten.

“The next 5 to 10 winters will be terrible if nothing is done,” the minister tweeted. “We must act at the source, at European level, and work on freezing gas prices.”

A price cap could help cut soaring energy bills by €770 ($770), according to Van der Straeten, who said the link between gas prices and electricity prices needs urgent reform.

The comments come as EU leaders plan an emergency intervention to combat skyrocketing energy bills for businesses and consumers across the 27-nation bloc.

“The European energy market is failing and urgently needs reform,” Van der Straeten stated. “This is no longer tenable for many families and companies. Electricity is produced as cheaply as last year but sold at record prices. By reforming, we are tackling exuberant excess profits.”

“The time for talking is over, now it is time to decide,” the minister said.

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious 'Russian soul'
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE

