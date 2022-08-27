icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Aug, 2022 12:35
HomeBusiness News

Finnish firm warns of toilet paper shortage

Energy costs continue to hold back production, Metsä Tissue says
Finnish firm warns of toilet paper shortage
© Getty Images / ManuelBurgos

Soaring energy costs across the EU are causing temporary stoppages at production sites and could lead to product shortages, the Finnish company Metsä Tissue warned on Friday.

“During the recent weeks, Metsä Tissue has had to curtail its production both in its Zilina and Kreuzau mills [Slovakia and Germany] for several days because of the high energy price peaks,” the company said in a statement

According to Metsä Tissue, further production freezes are likely as energy costs continue to rise. The company warned that the enforced stoppages are expected to impact consumers, as “substantial amounts of daily production losses will occur.”

The company operates a total of nine paper mills across Europe, and sells toilet and tissue paper under brands including Lambi and Serla. Its Nordic Market Director Jani Sillanpää warned that such items could be affected. 

“There is a risk that there will be problems with paper volumes if this situation continues,” he said, adding that rising cost of production may also lead to toilet and kitchen paper becoming more expensive.

Earlier this week, German industrial lobby Die Papierindustrie warned that the natural gas shortage in Europe could lead to reduced production of toilet paper in Germany.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies