Germans warned of toilet paper shortage

The energy crisis could severely affect paper production, an industry body warns

The crisis on the European gas market could lead to reduced production of toilet paper in Germany, according to Martin Krengel, chairman of the nation’s paper industry association, Die Papierindustrie.

“We are particularly dependent on gas for the production of tissue paper. Without it, we will no longer be able to provide security of supply,” Krengel said in a statement published on Thursday.

According to data provided by Die Papierindustrie, each German citizen uses an average of 134 rolls of toilet paper per year. “In the current energy crisis, our top priority is to provide people with this important commodity,” Krengel stressed.

Last month, the Bavarian Paper Association warned that operating paper plants may become unprofitable if they are forced to work at reduced capacity due to natural gas shortages.

Germany and the EU as a whole have recently seen a significant reduction in natural gas supplies from Russia, leading to numerous warnings of possible industrial shutdowns.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section