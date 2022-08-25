icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Aug, 2022 14:46
Eurozone already in recession – UBS

The energy crisis has led to the economic downturn, bank economists say
© Getty Images / EschCollection

The euro area has already entered a “shallow” recession that will last through the end of the year, economists at UBS Group said on Thursday, in a report seen by Bloomberg. They attributed the contraction to energy price pressure.

The Eurozone economy will reportedly contract by 0.1% in the third quarter and by 0.2% in the fourth. The full-year outlook has been upgraded while the growth forecast for 2023 has been cut to 0.8% from 1.2%.

“In light of further significant energy-price increases, which imply further pressure on household consumption and fixed investment, we now expect the Eurozone to suffer a technical recession,” economists wrote.

According to UBS, its forecast assumed that natural gas prices will spike further, but there’ll be no severe shortages. Should rationing become necessary, “the economic damage would likely be much worse,” it stressed.

READ MORE: Eurozone inflation hits all-time high

The warning was echoed by Morgan Stanley economists, who on Thursday projected a deeper-than-expected euro area contraction starting in the fourth quarter.

“We see a more long-lasting impact of this energy crisis into next year, as we expect higher prices and uncertainty over energy supply will persist well into the 2023-24 winter,” the analysts said. “Not all is gloomy though, and we still think a recovery will follow this weak patch, driven by a pick-up in private and public investment.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

