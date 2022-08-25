icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Aug, 2022 08:32
HomeBusiness News

Russia and India no longer need US dollar – BRICS president

The two countries have successfully established a mechanism for mutual settlements in rubles and rupees, Purnima Anand says
Russia and India no longer need US dollar – BRICS president
© Getty Images / PM Images

Russia and India don’t need the US dollar in trade, having turned to national currencies to conduct mutual settlements, BRICS International Forum President Purnima Anand told reporters on Wednesday.

We have implemented the mechanism of mutual settlements in rubles and rupees, and there is no need for our countries to use the dollar in mutual settlements. And today a similar mechanism of mutual settlements in rubles and yuan is being developed by China,” she said.

That means that the BRICS countries are opening up to Russia, offering the opportunity for the country to overcome the consequences of sanctions,” Anand added, as quoted by RIA news agency.

The BRICS president said mutual trade between India and Russia had grown fivefold over the past 40 years. Moscow supplies a rapidly growing volume of oil to India, and in return gets large quantities of agricultural products, textiles, medicines and other products.

Anand also noted that New Delhi considers itself a neutral party in the current sanctions war between the West and Russia, and despite sanctions pressure, will continue cooperation with Moscow “in any areas where necessary.”

READ MORE: India-Russia trade surging, ambassador tells RT

“When Russia’s military operation in Ukraine began, naturally there was pressure on India to stop importing Russian oil. But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had to reject this pressure. The Russian side was assured that supplies would not be stopped and the sanctions regime would in no way affect the relationship between our countries,” the forum head stressed.

BRICS an international socio-economic and political forum incorporating five member nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'A vile, cruel crime': how Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': how Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'A vile, cruel crime': how Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': how Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies