icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Aug, 2022 12:25
HomeBusiness News

Ukraine printing money to cover deficit

The central bank purchased the local-currency equivalent of over $800 million worth of local bonds in just the past week
Ukraine printing money to cover deficit
© Getty Images / Bloomberg Creative Photos

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) “printed” another 30 billion hryvnia ($814 million) during the past week, Ukrainian parliament MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Wednesday, referring to the central bank’s purchase of local bonds.

Over the past week (August 16-23), the NBU printed another 30 billion hryvnia. The total amount of NBU financing through budget printing reached 285 billion hryvnias ($7.7 billion),” Zheleznyak wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian authorities had previously revealed that the budget deficit is currently about $5-7 billion a month. Since tax revenues and customs payments are unable to help cover this gap, the NBU is having to resort to ‘printing’ money by purchasing government bonds to cover budget expenditures. Central bank financing of a deficit can increase inflation risks.

According to Zheleznyak, the sale of domestic government bonds has been bringing “very little” to the budget.

READ MORE: ‘Ukraine is bankrupt’ – Moscow

Also, of the “promised” $5 billion of foreign aid for August, Ukraine has received only $1.4 billion so far, including $350 million from Canada for the purchase of gas.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies