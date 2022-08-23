icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 14:41
HomeBusiness News

Ukraine should ‘confiscate’ Russian gas – official

Kiev has the right to siphon off supplies destined for the EU, a Ukrainian politician claims
Ukraine should ‘confiscate’ Russian gas – official
© Getty Images / onurdongel

The former chairman of Ukraine’s parliament, the Rada, Dmitry Razumkov has stated that Kiev has the right to confiscate Russian gas that flows to the EU through Ukraine, and sell it in order to solve the country's economic problems.

“The gas that is transported through the territory of Ukraine is Russian. To the border with Europe, it is Russian gas. And if we act in accordance with the law, we should confiscate it,” he said in a video posted on Facebook on Friday.

Kiev then could sell the fuel to Europe and use the proceeds to address its financial shortfalls, Razumkov suggested. He also called the confiscation of Russian property “a legal obligation” of Ukraine.

Russia is the largest supplier of gas to the EU, part of which is pumped via pipelines passing through Ukraine.

READ MORE: European gas costs soar as Nord Stream shutdown looms

In December 2019, Moscow and Kiev agreed to extend the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine for the period of 2020-2024, with the possibility of extending the agreement for another ten years. The contract envisages transiting 65 bcm of gas in 2020 and 40 bcm annually from 2021 to 2024.

Back in 2006, parts of Europe were left without heat during one of the coldest winters on record after Ukraine started siphoning off Russian gas destined for the European market.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies