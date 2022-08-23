icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 16:31
Germany fails to find replacement for Russian gas – Die Zeit

Berlin’s LNG talks with Canada turned out fruitless, the newspaper reports
Germany fails to find replacement for Russian gas – Die Zeit
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz © Getty Images / Florian Gaertner / Contributor

Attempts by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to secure Canadian gas in order to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russian energy have been unsuccessful, Die Zeit newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Scholz met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal on Monday to discuss the idea of shipping some of Canada’s abundant natural gas across the Atlantic to terminals in Germany.

However, Trudeau appeared to pour cold water on such an idea, according to the report.

While not ruling out a role for Canadian natural gas in alleviating Europe's energy shortage, the Canadian leader stated there isn't a clear business case yet for building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Saint John or elsewhere.

He then pointed out that natural gas would have to be shipped by pipeline from the fields of Western Canada to a still-unbuilt liquefaction terminal on the Atlantic coast. That would be a costly undertaking and might not be a prudent investment, given Europe’s commitment to rapidly transitioning to clean energy, noted Trudeau.

“There has never been a strong business case because of the distance from the gas fields, because of the need to transport that gas over long distances before liquefaction,” he explained, adding that “right now, our best [solution] is to continue to contribute to the global market, to displace gas and energy that then Germany and Europe can locate from other sources.”

