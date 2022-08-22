icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Aug, 2022 14:03
HomeBusiness News

Turkey doubles Russian oil imports – data

Turkish refiners reportedly cite better profit margins as the reason
Turkey doubles Russian oil imports – data
© Getty Images / JazzIRT

Turkey has increased oil imports from Russia to over 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) on average so far this year, up from 98,000 bpd over the same period last year, Reuters reported on Monday, citing Refinitiv Eikon data. 

The report highlighted that Turkey’s Tupras and STAR refineries significantly increased their intake of Russian oil, both the Urals and Siberian Light grades, while decreasing purchases of North Sea, Iraqi and West African grades.

The Refinitiv data showed that the STAR refinery bought about 90,000 bpd of oil from Russia from January to August 2022 on average, compared to 48,000 bpd during the same period of last year.

Tupras reportedly purchased around 111,000 bpd of Russian oil on average over the period, up from last year’s eight-month figure of just 45,000 bpd, according to the data.

READ MORE: Turkey says it will enforce anti-Russia sanctions

“The choice for Turkey’s refiners was obvious as they have no limits on Russian oil buying,” a trader in the Mediterranean oil market told Reuters. He added that good Urals oil refining margins supported Turkish refiners’ profits.

This month, Moscow and Ankara agreed to strengthen economic cooperation in trade, transport, agriculture, finance, tourism and construction. The countries plan to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 and cooperate on energy projects. They’ve also agreed that Turkey would pay for some of its gas imports from Russia in rubles.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies