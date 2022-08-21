icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Aug, 2022 12:50
HomeBusiness News

Russia is China’s top oil supplier for third straight month

Chinese refineries keep scarfing up Russia’s discounted crude while cutting shipments from rival suppliers
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for third straight month
© Getty Images / Future Publishing / Contributor

Russia remained the top supplier of crude oil to energy-hungry China in July, according to the latest data published by the Chinese customs service. 

The statistics showed that imports of Russian oil in July amounted to 7.15 million tons, marking a 7.6% surge year-over-year. However, the figure, which amounts to some 1.68 million barrels a day (bpd), were below May’s record of nearly 2 million bpd. Russian deliveries to China come via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and by seaborne shipments.  

China has been steadily ramping up its energy imports from Russia, while Western buyers have shunned cargoes from the sanction-hit country in an attempt to dent its revenues. But efforts to cut one of the world’s largest oil producers out of global energy markets have sent global crude prices soaring and prompted Russia to turn to Asian buyers. As a result, China is now Russia's largest oil purchaser.

China's second biggest oil supplier, Saudi Arabia, shipped 6.56 million tons, or 1.54 million bpd in July, marking a rebound from the previous month, although this is still slightly below the level posted last July.  

READ MORE: Russian coal exports to China smash five-year high

The strong purchases of discounted Russian crude have squeezed out competing supplies from Angola and Brazil, which dropped 27% and 58% year-on-year, respectively.  

Meanwhile, although the customs data showed no oil shipments to China from Venezuela or Iran last month, purchases from Malaysia, which is commonly used as a transfer point for oil originating from those two countries, soared 183% on the year, to 3.34 million tons. This is up from 2.65 million tons recorded in June.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies