Siemens apologizes for trolling Gazprom

The company regrets causing a “controversial discussion”

The technology giant has apologized for jokingly seeking emotional support for a Nord Stream 1 pipeline’s gas-pumping turbine, which is stuck in Germany due to international sanctions. The change of tune coincided with Russia’s announcement of an upcoming complete halt of gas transit via the pipeline.

“Our famous turbine is still not where it should be. It stands alone on our site in Mülheim an der Ruhr. Let's do the poor thing a favor and create a Spotify playlist,” the company tweeted on Wednesday, proposing to start with the song ‘So Lonely’ by The Police.

However, by Friday night, the German technology giant realized that the topic and “tonality” of their tweet was “inappropriate,” and offered an apology, saying they never intended to hurt anyone's feelings.

“We’ve deleted our tweet about the turbine, which triggered a controversial discussion,” the company said, making sure to emphasize that “we condemned the war in Ukraine from day one” and “continue to do so.” The public apology failed to appease critics, however, as the company was immediately bombarded with new demands to halt any business with Russia, condemn Moscow, and donate all proceeds to Ukraine.

Siemens offered its mea culpa shortly after Gazprom announced that all transit of natural gas to the European Union via the NS1 will be halted from August 31 to September 2 – for maintenance on the last of the pipeline’s six turbines that was operational.

Russian gas supplies NS1 dropped to 20% of their maximum level last month because the rest of the turbines require an overhaul, while one of the units remains stuck in Germany. It was meant to be transported to the pipeline’s compressor station in Russia back in May, after having undergone maintenance in Canada.

Gazprom has insisted that Western sanctions are hindering the return of the turbine and threaten future equipment maintenance. According to the company, the paperwork for the part’s return is not in order, as it was issued by Siemens Energy and not the firm that is contracted by Gazprom.