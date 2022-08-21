icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Aug, 2022 03:17
HomeBusiness News

Siemens apologizes for trolling Gazprom

The company regrets causing a “controversial discussion”
Siemens apologizes for trolling Gazprom
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands next to Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy, in front of a turbine of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, August 3, 2022 ©  Sascha Schuermann / AFP

The technology giant has apologized for jokingly seeking emotional support for a Nord Stream 1 pipeline’s gas-pumping turbine, which is stuck in Germany due to international sanctions. The change of tune coincided with Russia’s announcement of an upcoming complete halt of gas transit via the pipeline.

“Our famous turbine is still not where it should be. It stands alone on our site in Mülheim an der Ruhr. Let's do the poor thing a favor and create a Spotify playlist,” the company tweeted on Wednesday, proposing to start with the song ‘So Lonely’ by The Police.

However, by Friday night, the German technology giant realized that the topic and “tonality” of their tweet was “inappropriate,” and offered an apology, saying they never intended to hurt anyone's feelings.

“We’ve deleted our tweet about the turbine, which triggered a controversial discussion,” the company said, making sure to emphasize that “we condemned the war in Ukraine from day one” and “continue to do so.” The public apology failed to appease critics, however, as the company was immediately bombarded with new demands to halt any business with Russia, condemn Moscow, and donate all proceeds to Ukraine.

READ MORE: Stranded Russian turbine offered emotional support

Siemens offered its mea culpa shortly after Gazprom announced that all transit of natural gas to the European Union via the NS1 will be halted from August 31 to September 2 – for maintenance on the last of the pipeline’s six turbines that was operational.

Russian gas transit to EU via Nord Stream to be halted – Gazprom READ MORE: Russian gas transit to EU via Nord Stream to be halted – Gazprom

Russian gas supplies NS1 dropped to 20% of their maximum level last month because the rest of the turbines require an overhaul, while one of the units remains stuck in Germany. It was meant to be transported to the pipeline’s compressor station in Russia back in May, after having undergone maintenance in Canada.

Gazprom has insisted that Western sanctions are hindering the return of the turbine and threaten future equipment maintenance. According to the company, the paperwork for the part’s return is not in order, as it was issued by Siemens Energy and not the firm that is contracted by Gazprom.

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies