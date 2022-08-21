icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Aug, 2022 10:27
HomeBusiness News

India boosts gold purchases

Bullion imports soared by more than 6% from April to July, contributing to a growing trade deficit
India boosts gold purchases
© Getty Images / Amit Shah / EyeEm

Purchases of gold by India, the world’s second-biggest importer of the precious metal, have seen a surge of 6.4% and amounted to $12.9 billion from April to July, according to official data revealed on Friday.

The nation’s gold imports reportedly stood at $12 billion during the same period a year ago.

The latest surge in gold and oil imports contributed to a record trade deficit of $30 billion reported in the first four months of this year, compared to $10.63 billion between April and July 2021.

In June, the Reserve Bank of India reported a wider trade gap during 2021-22 that expanded the country’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) at 1.2% of GDP against a surplus of 0.9% in the previous fiscal year.

For the January-March quarter, the CAD narrowed on a sequential basis to $13.4 billion, or 1.5% of GDP, against $22.2 billion, or 2.6% of GDP, in the October-December 2021 quarter.

READ MORE: China ramps up gold buying – Bloomberg

The nation ramped up its exports of gems and jewelry during the first four months of the current fiscal year to $13.5 billion, representing growth of nearly 7%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies