icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Aug, 2022 13:01
HomeBusiness News

EU gas prices seven times higher than in US – CNN

Soaring fuel costs threaten to send the continent's economies into recession
EU gas prices seven times higher than in US – CNN
© Getty Images / Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

European natural gas prices are trading at levels equivalent to about $70 per million British Thermal Unit (BTUs), which is roughly seven times higher than prices in the United States, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing Lipow Oil Associates. 

Analysts told the outlet that Europe's natural gas crisis is contributing to higher prices in America, noting however that it’s not the main driver. US natural gas prices have surged to levels unseen since 2008, closing at $9.33 per million BTU on Tuesday.

“Higher global prices are trickling down to the US. Natural gas has become a global commodity with the emergence of LNG,” said Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors.

The United States has stepped up its exports of LNG to Europe in an effort to mitigate the impact of declining flows from the continent’s major natural gas supplier, Russia.

“Every spare molecule we can find, we are shipping to the Eurozone,” Robert Yawger, vice president of energy futures at Mizuho Securities, said.

European gas prices have quadrupled since the start of the year on thinning Russian flows. This week, the cost of gas futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands exceeded $2,600 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since March. Prices are forecast to spike 60% this winter, exceeding $4,000 per thousand cubic meters.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies