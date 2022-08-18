Energy crisis forces EU aluminum plant to shut down

A Slovak smelter will halt production by the start of October due to soaring electricity prices

The Slovalco aluminum smelter in Slovakia announced on Wednesday it will shut down primary production by the end of September.

“The decision to terminate primary aluminum production at Slovalco comes in response to adverse framework conditions and high electricity prices, which show no signs of improvement in the short term,” the plant’s majority owner, Norsk Hydro, said in a statement.

It explained that the Slovalco casthouse in central Slovakia is continuing its recycling operation, serving customers in the region with 75,000 tons of recycled aluminum annually.

The plant’s CEO told media that the Slovalco plant was a key supplier for Slovak and other European companies. After stopping production, Europe will be forced to import aluminum from countries including Russia and China, he added.

Slovalco’s shutdown follows a similar decision this week to cease production at a zinc smelter in the Netherlands.

