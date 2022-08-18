icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Aug, 2022 08:06
HomeBusiness News

Energy crisis forces EU aluminum plant to shut down

A Slovak smelter will halt production by the start of October due to soaring electricity prices
Energy crisis forces EU aluminum plant to shut down
© Getty Images / Monty Rakusen

The Slovalco aluminum smelter in Slovakia announced on Wednesday it will shut down primary production by the end of September.

“The decision to terminate primary aluminum production at Slovalco comes in response to adverse framework conditions and high electricity prices, which show no signs of improvement in the short term,” the plant’s majority owner, Norsk Hydro, said in a statement.

It explained that the Slovalco casthouse in central Slovakia is continuing its recycling operation, serving customers in the region with 75,000 tons of recycled aluminum annually.

The plant’s CEO told media that the Slovalco plant was a key supplier for Slovak and other European companies. After stopping production, Europe will be forced to import aluminum from countries including Russia and China, he added.

Slovalco’s shutdown follows a similar decision this week to cease production at a zinc smelter in the Netherlands.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies