icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Aug, 2022 13:33
HomeBusiness News

EU ramps up Russian oil imports as embargo looms – data

Purchases grew 0.4% from May to June, RBC reports, as European nations brace for tough restrictions
EU ramps up Russian oil imports as embargo looms – data
© Getty Images / gremlin

European countries increased imports of oil and oil products from Russia in June, compared with the previous month, RBC news outlet reported on Thursday, citing preliminary Eurostat data. The increase came after EU governments approved an embargo on Russian crude, due to take effect by early 2023.

Statistics showed EU states imported about 7.3 million tons of Russian petroleum, which is 0.4% more than in May. Imports of oil products from Russia in June increased by 9.7% compared to the previous month, to 2.65 million tons.

Total imports of Russian oil and petrochemicals by EU countries in June jumped by 2.7% from the May level, Eurostat data indicates.

However, the total supply of Russian fossil fuels to Europe has declined amid Western sanctions. In June 2022, oil exports from Russia to the EU were 7% lower than during the same month last year, while sales of oil products plunged by 24%.

READ MORE: EU eases sanctions on Russian oil exports

As part of a sixth sanctions package introduced in June, the EU imposed a partial embargo on Russian oil, banning sea shipments to the region and prohibiting European companies from insuring and reinsuring sea transport of Russian oil and refined products to countries outside the European Union.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West FEATURE
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies