14 Aug, 2022 05:18
China drills one of world’s deepest oil deposits – media

Drilling wells at the Shunbei reserve are 8,000 meters deep, according to Xinhua news agency
© Getty Images / Future Publishing / Contributor

China's largest oil refiner Sinopec has reportedly extracted crude oil and natural gas from a newly drilled oil reserve with wells around 8,000 meters deep, in the Tarim Basin of the Xinjiang region.

According to Xinhua agency, citing the company on Wednesday, the site could potentially yield 244 tons of crude oil and 970,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day.

The Shunbei oil and gas field has 41 ultra-deep drilling wells, and is one of the world's deepest onshore commercial oil and gas fields, according to Sinopec. 

The company expects the discovery to boost China's energy security.

