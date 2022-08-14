icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Aug, 2022 05:18
HomeBusiness News

Crimea sets grain harvest record

The region has reported its best crop since the Soviet era
Crimea sets grain harvest record
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

A record grain crop has been harvested in the Russian Republic of Crimea, head of the region Sergey Aksyonov said on Thursday.

“Crimean farmers have harvested a record crop of more than 2.1 million tons, which is 700,000 tons more than last year,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. 

In 2021, the grain crop reportedly amounted to 1.47 tons. In the previous year, Crimean farmers harvested one million tons of grain, while the peninsula’s own demand totals 300,000 tons. Before the pandemic in 2019, the grain crop amounted to about 1.7 million tons.

The latest figure represents Crimea’s largest crop since Soviet times, when the peninsula    harvested 2.2 million tons of grain in 1989.

Earlier this month, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said the country could reduce its planned 50 million tons of grain exports this year due to a possible yield decrease.

READ MORE: Global grain prices fall

According to the minister, the possible decrease was attributable to a delay in work starting across many regions due to a cold spring and bad weather. Russia also experienced some difficulties with the supply of foreign components for agricultural equipment.

The ministry had previously predicted a grain harvest of 130 million tons for 2022, including a record 87 million tons of wheat, with some 50 million tons of grain designated for export.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West FEATURE
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies