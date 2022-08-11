icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Aug, 2022 05:17
HomeBusiness News

Britons struggling to pay energy bills – Bloomberg

Household debt has already surpassed £1.3 billion, data shows
Britons struggling to pay energy bills – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Steve Parsons - PA Images / Contributor

British households already owe a record £1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) to their energy suppliers ahead of winter, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing price-comparison service Uswitch.

Data showed that, as of July, the energy debts were more than double September’s level. Some 6.5 million households owe an average of £206 ($252) to providers, according to the service.

The report explained that each year since 2018, when a UK price cap was introduced, household debts have gradually fallen during summer. However, this year debt jumped by 10% between April and July as a result of soaring gas and power prices.

“Energy debt has hit an all-time high with the worst possible timing, turning this winter’s energy price hike into a deeply precarious situation for many households,” Justina Miltienyte, head of policy at Uswitch.com, told Bloomberg. “The cost-of-living crisis is already squeezing budgets dramatically, even during the summer months, as families struggle with rising bills in all areas,” she added.
 
Earlier this year, energy suppliers warned about the huge number of customers falling behind on their bills. The situation has worsened since then as wholesale gas prices have more than doubled in the country, setting the stage for millions more to struggle to pay bills this winter.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies