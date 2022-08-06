icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Aug, 2022 12:02
HomeBusiness News

Europe’s aerospace industry fears Russia sanctions – WSJ

A disruption of titanium exports could spell trouble for plane manufacturers
Europe’s aerospace industry fears Russia sanctions – WSJ
© Bao Fan / Visual China Group via Getty Images

Europe’s aerospace industry would be in danger if sanctions disrupt the supply of Russian titanium, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing the top management of Airbus.

Russia’s VSMPO-Avisma is the world’s largest supplier of the metal and was the main trading partner for the US-based Boeing and Europe’s Airbus.

While Boeing halted purchases of Russian titanium from VSMPO, Airbus has continued buying it through unsanctioned entities and has lobbied to keep the firm off the sanctions list.

“The ones we would sanction would be ourselves. If they [VSMPO] stop delivering to worldwide global aerospace, it’s the end of the story. So it’s a typical lose-lose,” the WSJ quoted Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury as saying.

China’s domestic Boeing rival nearly ready READ MORE: China’s domestic Boeing rival nearly ready

VSMPO meets about half of Airbus’ titanium needs. The metal is widely used in plane making because it is light, strong, and resistant to corrosion.

Before the sanctions, Boeing received about a third of its titanium from Russia. Apart from Japan, US allies don’t produce aircraft-quality metal. The Department of Commerce has repeatedly described the current situation as a threat to national security.

After the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, plane manufacturers said they were looking for alternative sources of titanium, but according to the WSJ, this diversification did not happen.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies