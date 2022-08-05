icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Aug, 2022 12:15
HomeBusiness News

Russia winning battle for Indian oil market – Bloomberg

The country has reportedly overtaken Saudi Arabia as the second-biggest supplier to India
Russia winning battle for Indian oil market – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Tetra Images - Dan Bannister

Russia has dramatically increased its oil exports to India and in June overtook Saudi Arabia to become the South Asian nation’s second-biggest supplier, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Iraq remains India’s top source of crude oil.

India, one of the world’s largest consumers of crude, has seen its imports from Russia surge tenfold since March, the outlet writes, due to discounts that the Russian barrels come with.

In May, crude from Russia was almost $19 per barrel cheaper than from Saudi Arabia, although in June the discount narrowed somewhat to around $13, according to Bloomberg, which based its calculations on Indian government data.

“Indian refiners are going to try and get their hands on the cheapest crude possible that works with their refinery and product configurations,” Bloomberg quoted Vandana Hari from energy consultancy Vanda Insights in Singapore as saying. “Russian crude fits that bill for now.” she added.

Timeframe for proposed Russian oil price cap revealed READ MORE: Timeframe for proposed Russian oil price cap revealed

Last year, Saudi Arabia was the second biggest supplier to India after Iraq, while Russia was the ninth largest.

Thanks to increased purchases by India and China, Russian seaborne exports of crude oil were at three-year highs in June, despite Western sanctions, according to analysis by market intelligence company S&P Global.

The International Energy Agency said in June that higher crude oil prices had allowed Russian revenues to climb despite a reduction in refined products shipments.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies