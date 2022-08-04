icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Aug, 2022 16:16
HomeBusiness News

EU state may become major chip maker – Reuters

Countries look to diversify as more than 90% of advanced chips currently come from Taiwan
EU state may become major chip maker – Reuters
A technician works at the Intel Corporation factory. © Getty Images / Gilles Mingasson / Liaison

US chipmaker Intel is close to clinching a deal with Italy to build an advanced factory in the country for the production of semiconductors, Reuters reported on Thursday. The investment is part of a larger plan to increase chip production in the EU to reduce reliance on Asia.

The deal for the semiconductor packaging and assembly plant will initially be worth $5 billion, Reuters says, citing its sources. The agreement looks likely to be reached by the end of August, the agency added. 

The investment in Italy is part of a wider plan by Intel, the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue, to invest $88 billion in building capacity across Europe, in a bid to cut reliance on chip imports from Asia, particularly in light of current tensions between China and Taiwan.

The world's largest semiconductor foundry is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which produces over 90% of the most advanced semiconductors used in the global industry.

China brands Pelosi’s Taiwan trip a ‘complete farce’ READ MORE: China brands Pelosi’s Taiwan trip a ‘complete farce’

A global chip supply crunch triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has curbed the output of Europe’s strategic car industry. Semiconductors are also used in computers, household appliances, and numerous other items.

Reuters reported earlier that Rome is ready to fund as much as 40% of Intel's total investment in Italy, which is expected to rise over time from the initial $5 billion.

The EU wants to develop innovative semiconductor facilities on its territory. The European Commission made a total of more than €43 billion of policy-driven investment available under its Chips Act until 2030.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies