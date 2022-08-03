Nord Stream turbine return impossible – Gazprom

Sanctions won’t allow the delivery, Russian energy giant says

Western sanctions and an inconsistency between the current situation and the obligations of Siemens make it impossible to supply a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany, Russian energy supplier Gazprom said on Wednesday. The missing turbine was the key reason for gas supply cuts.

Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch earlier said that the company had fulfilled all conditions for returning the turbine to Nord Stream. According to Bruch, the company is “extremely interested” in returning the turbine to Russia and only documents from the Russian side were missing.

“The sanctions regimes of Canada, the EU, the UK and the inconsistency of the current situation with the current contractual obligations on the part of Siemens make the delivery of the 073 engine to the Portovaya [compressor station] impossible,” Gazprom said on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the Siemens plant in Mülheim an der Ruhr on Tuesday and inspected the Nord Stream turbine located there. According to Scholz, the turbine is ready for operation and could be sent to Russia.

In mid-June, Gazprom reduced gas supplies via Nord Stream to 40%, as the German-based Siemens had not returned the turbine in time after repairs in Canada, due to the sanctions. At Berlin’s urging, Canada agreed to send the equipment to Germany, and then on to Russia. On July 25, Gazprom confirmed that it had received documents for the turbine from Siemens.

On July 27, Russian gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream dropped to 20% of their maximum level, due to Gazprom decommissioning another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station.

Vitaly Markelov, deputy head of Gazprom, said that Siemens was not fulfilling its obligations to repair faulty engines for Nord Stream. According to Markelov, several engines at the compressor station are currently idle due to emergency failures, since Siemens has not repaired them.

On July 29, Markelov said that the delivery of the turbine from Canada to Germany, instead of Russia, did not comply with the contract. In addition, he said that Gazprom has not received from Siemens a complete package of documents that allow the transportation and repair of engines for the gas pipeline.