icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Aug, 2022 14:29
HomeBusiness News

Details emerge on Russian oil-price cap

G7 reportedly plans to target shipping services that move Russian crude
Details emerge on Russian oil-price cap
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid

The Group of Seven ‘G7’ leading Western economies is considering a complete ban on services related to the shipping of Russian oil and petroleum products sold at market prices, media in that country reported on Tuesday.

The G7, which incorporates the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Britain, is looking at a range of approaches. These include “options for a comprehensive ban on all services related to the shipping of Russian crude oil and petroleum products by sea around the world, unless the oil is purchased at or below the price to be agreed upon in consultation with international partners,” RIA Novosti quotes from a statement made by the group.

The comments refer to a proposed oil-price cap mechanism that the G7 wants to impose on Russian crude, to limit Moscow’s revenue from oil exports. The mechanism could reportedly be in place by early December, when EU sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude will come into force.

Along with the ban, the G7 would also consider mechanisms that would allow “vulnerable” countries to keep their access to energy resources, including from Russia, RIA Novosti adds.

British boats assist in transporting Russian oil – media READ MORE: British boats assist in transporting Russian oil – media

The G7 wants the price of Russian crude to be set at a level above production costs but significantly lower than current market prices, Reuters reported last month.

Moscow said it would stop supplying countries that join the initiative, as a price ceiling would make oil more expensive and hurt Russian producers. Russian officials have also indicated that if oil exports become unprofitable, the country will shut down production.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies