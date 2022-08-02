icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Aug, 2022 10:05
Asian markets drop amid rising US-China tensions

Beijing has warned against a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi
© Getty Images / Chen Yongnuo

Stock markets in Asia slid on Tuesday over rising tensions between Beijing and Washington ahead of an expected visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi would be the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the island, which China considers a part of its sovereign territory, in more than 25 years. Beijing warned of “serious consequences” if the trip goes ahead.

The escalation sent the Chinese stock markets tumbling, with the Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling by about 3% on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s TAIEX slid by more than 2% during the day, while the main indices in Japan, South Korea and Australia shed between 0.5 and 1.6% in morning trading.

Pelosi will reportedly spend Tuesday night in Taiwan as part of her five-leg Asia tour that includes Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Top stories

