31 Jul, 2022 12:55
Turkey names possible date of first Ukrainian grain shipment

The first ship may go out to sea on August 1
The first ship carrying the previously blocked Ukrainian grain could leave port on August 1, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday, as cited by Turkish newspaper Star.

The first vessel with grain from Ukraine may leave tomorrow morning,” Kalin said.

According to the official, several ships have already been loaded and readied for departure.

There are one or two small problems left, if they are solved before the evening, there is a possibility of going out [to sea] tomorrow morning,” he added.

According to CNN Turk, the first caravan carrying Ukrainian grain will consist of 16 dry cargo ships. They are scheduled to reach Turkish territorial waters on August 3, escorted by drones. In addition, the passage of the vessels will be monitored by representatives of the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) via satellites.

The grain deal, a package of documents aimed at unblocking Ukrainian agricultural shipments stuck at Black Sea ports amid Russia’s military operation, was signed in Istanbul on July 22. In addition, a memorandum was signed on the same day between Russia and the UN, stipulating that the organization joins the effort of lifting sanctions that prevent exports of agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia.

