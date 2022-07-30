icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jul, 2022 11:26
Elon Musk fights back

The would-be owner of Twitter has filed a countersuit against the company
© Getty Images / Win McNamee

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Friday against social media company Twitter, which he had planned to acquire but later changed his mind.

Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter for around $44 billion at $54.20 per share in April, but in early July, said he was abandoning the takeover, accusing Twitter of breaching their agreement by “resisting and thwarting” his right to information about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

In response, Twitter, which was initially averse to the takeover, sued Musk, saying his fake account claims were a distraction and demanding that he go forward with the deal he had agreed to.

Mere hours before Musk filed his suit, the Delaware judge who is deciding the case, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, ordered a five-day trial beginning on October 17 to determine if Musk can abandon the deal if the sides cannot settle before then.

Musk’s 164-page suit is not publicly available, but under court rules, a redacted version may be published in the near future.

Twitter is scheduled to hold a shareholder meeting to vote on the acquisition on September 13.

