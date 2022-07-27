icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2022 13:44
HomeBusiness News

Flaws in EU gas rationing plan revealed

Cold weather may pose a challenge to the bloc’s solidarity, The Economist suggests
Flaws in EU gas rationing plan revealed
A walking man is pictured after snowfall in Berlin, Germany. © Florian Gaertner / Photothek via Getty Images

The EU’s gas rationing plan approved on Tuesday may not stand the test of a cold winter, The Economist wrote on Wednesday.

A “meagre” cut to gas consumption will not solve the continent’s problems, the publication wrote, referring to the plan that will see most EU nations voluntarily reduce their use of natural gas by 15% between August 1 and March 31 next year.

The deal was struck as fears grow over a possible halt of Russian gas supplies. At the moment the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a key artery that carries natural gas from Russia to Germany, is operating at 20% capacity. Russian energy giant Gazprom cites technical issues with turbines as the reason for the reduced flow. However, the EU believes that Moscow is using gas to exert political pressure on the bloc. An alternative route via Ukraine has been restricted by Kiev.

The main reason for the rationing is to “ensure that a shortfall of Russian gas does not leave homes unheated or factories shuttered”, The Economist writes, but according to the publication, its success largely depends on the weather.

“If the coming winter is mild, the EU may scrape by. But if it is cold the bloc will have to prove that it can hold together when times are hard. Germany in particular will need to show solidarity with other member countries. It sits at the center of Europe’s network of gas pipelines. Will it, for instance, allow gas to flow to the Czech Republic to keep people from freezing there if that means its factories have to go on furlough?” the publication writes, adding that at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 some European countries, including Germany, imposed bans on exports of protective gear to avoid shortages at home.

US fears for EU unity amid gas cuts – CNN READ MORE: US fears for EU unity amid gas cuts – CNN

The plan has several other weaknesses, The Economist notes, such as different levels of exposure to Russian gas among the nations.

Before its approval, a number of countries including Italy, Hungary, Poland, Portugal and Spain voiced their concerns, saying that they had already cut consumption, citing a lack of connection to Europe’s gas pipeline network and the fact that decisions on energy are usually a national issue, Bloomberg wrote earlier. The approved plan came with some exemptions, with Spain and Portugal reportedly allowed to use just 7% less gas. Other concessions were made too but proved not enough to get the plan unanimous approval, with Hungary voting against it.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Energy madness
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies