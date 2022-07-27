icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2022 10:27
HomeBusiness News

Ukrainian energy giant defaults on debt

Naftogaz has failed to make payments on its Eurobonds
Ukrainian energy giant defaults on debt
An employee checks meter readings at a compressor station of Ukraine's Naftogaz national oil and gas company near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. © AFP PHOTO/ SERGEY BOBOK

Ukraine’s state-run energy company Naftogaz defaulted on its foreign debt, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Naftogaz was unable to make payments on Eurobonds before a grace period expired, the company said a statement on Telegram, adding that it “has not received consent from the cabinet of ministers of Ukraine to make the necessary payments".

The Ukrainian government earlier prohibited payments, due on July 19, on its Eurobonds maturing in 2022 and 2024, citing the country’s need to accumulate natural gas in sufficient quantities before the upcoming heating season.

Naftogaz claims it had sufficient funds to carry out payments on its Eurobonds, and that it warned the government of “the risks and negative consequences for Naftogaz and the country” of a possible “hard default.” However, according to the firm’s Telegram statement, the government’s effective “ban” on payment means that “the government defaulted on Eurobonds of Naftogaz”.

Ukrainian MP reveals ‘scam of the century’ READ MORE: Ukrainian MP reveals ‘scam of the century’

Earlier this month the energy giant requested a two-year debt payment freeze from its international creditors, citing a “significant economic and business decline in Ukraine” caused by the ongoing conflict with Russia. The request was reportedly rejected. Naftogaz has a $335 million bond issue that matured on July 19, as well as two interest payments that were due on the same date. The proposal sparked fears that the company, and the government, were about to default on their debts.

Naftogaz is Ukraine’s largest state-owned oil and gas company and a major source of income, accounting for almost 17% of the country’s budget revenue last year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Energy madness
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies