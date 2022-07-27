icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2022 09:39
EU gas prices highest since March

The natural gas flow via Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline has dropped to 20% of capacity
© Patrick Pleul / picture alliance via Getty Images

The price of natural gas in Europe has climbed to its highest level since March after Russia reduced supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday due to technical reasons.

On Wednesday morning, August futures on the TTF trading hub in the Netherlands briefly exceeded $2,500 per thousand cubic meters or €235 ($239) per megawatt hour in household terms.

The increase follows a confirmation by German gas network operator Gascade that supply through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany had been reduced to about 20% of capacity.

Gazprom said on Monday it would disable a second Siemens turbine at Nord Stream due to its technical condition. Wednesday’s cut follows a 60% reduction last month that Gazprom said was due to a sanctions-related delay, with the return of another turbine from repairs in Canada.

The decreased supplies from Russia caused panic in Germany and other EU nations, as the bloc prepares for the upcoming heating season and tries to top up its gas reserves before winter.

European gas prices have nearly quadrupled this year. On January 1, natural gas was trading at around $640 per thousand cubic meters, or $60 per megawatt hour. The current price is still below the historic high of $3,900 reached in early March after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

Top stories

