Russia's top tech giant launches major recruitment drive

Yandex has announced hundreds of job openings

Russia’s tech giant Yandex has resumed hiring personnel, the company announced on Monday.

“Yandex is removing all restrictions on hiring of new employees. At the moment the company has about 2,000 job openings, and new ones will appear in the near future,” the company said in a statement.

Restrictions were introduced shortly following the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in late February, when the company suspended any new recruitment. A month later the restrictions were partially lifted, allowing the hiring of lead developers.

According to Yandex, the company is hiring office employees and remote workers, and is also welcoming interns. According to the firm’s press service, there are over 800 openings in the search-engine team and in the advertising technologies department. The business group that includes services such as taxi, food delivery and shopping is offering more than 600 vacancies. The jobs are located in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities, as well as in Yandex offices abroad, the company said.

Yandex is a technology company that states that its goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. It offers locally relevant search and information services, such as delivery, maps and navigation, among others.

