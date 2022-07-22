icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jul, 2022 06:00
HomeBusiness News

US sees surge of jobless claims

More Americans have filed for unemployment benefits than in the previous eight months
US sees surge of jobless claims
© Getty Images / urbazon

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits jumped for the third week in a row, soaring to the highest level in eight months, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing the Labor Department.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits grew by 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 251,000 in the week up to July 16, the report says. This tops analysts’ expectations, as economists polled by Reuters had predicted 240,000 applications for the week.

Jobless claims are on the rise as more US companies introduce job cuts amid fears of a recession. According to Bloomberg, tech majors like Google, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and others recently announced they will be laying off staff and slowing hiring amid global economic uncertainty.

The situation is worsened by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, aimed to battle inflation but also likely to lower the demand for workers. The Fed has already raised the rate by 150 basis points since March, and is expected to hike it by another 75 basis points at the end of July.

Despite the surge, however, US jobless claims remain below the level experts see as threatening for the economy. Hiring is still strong, data shows, with 372,000 jobs created in June, and 11.3 million jobs open as of the end of May – roughly two openings for every unemployed American.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Empire burlesque’
0:00
25:10
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies