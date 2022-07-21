icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jul, 2022 09:51
Eurozone may see first rate hike in 11 years

Policymakers are considering a larger move in an effort to quell inflation
© Getty Images / Westend61

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years on Thursday, with media reports suggesting the hike could be larger than previously expected.

The regulator has for some time now been signaling a 25 basis-point increase in July and another, larger one, in September, but Reuters reported earlier this week that a 50 basis-point hike is also being discussed.

According to Reuters’ sources party to the discussions, the ECB board will decide on the size of the hike at its meeting on Thursday.

The sources also said some ECB governors are cautious about hiking rates, as it could hamper Europe’s economic growth, a prospect that policymakers are seeking to avoid as the Eurozone is already on the brink of a recession.

Still, analysts say that a tightening is imminent after euro area inflation hit 8.6% last month and is expected to keep rising in the near future, propelled by skyrocketing fuel and food prices. The euro’s recent plunge to a two-decade low against the dollar also adds to the inflationary pressures, making a rate hike unavoidable, experts predict.

