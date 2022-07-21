icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jul, 2022 08:38
HomeBusiness News

Gas price in Europe drops as Russian pipeline resumes deliveries

The price fell by 6.5% at the opening of trading on Thursday
Gas price in Europe drops as Russian pipeline resumes deliveries
FILE PHOTO: A worker at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, 2021. © Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk

European natural gas prices fell by 6.5% in early trading on Thursday following the restart of gas deliveries via Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline, after scheduled maintenance.

The price of August futures for natural gas at the TTF hub in the Netherlands dropped to $1,556 per 1,000 cubic meters at round 06:01 GMT, or €145 ($148) per megawatt-hour in household terms, according to data from London’s Intercontinental Exchange.

Gas supplies via the Nord Stream gas pipeline resumed at 04:00 GMT on July 21 and, according to the pipeline operator Nord Stream AG, pumping has already reached the pre-shutdown level of 40% capacity.

Gazprom suspended flow through the route for annual maintenance on July 11. Supply had already been reduced by 60% in June, after a turbine from the pipeline’s compressor station was held in Canada amid sanctions. Gazprom said it needed the part to restore full capacity and Ottawa allowed it to be returned to Germany earlier this month.

READ MORE: Russia resumes gas flow through Nord Stream

Gazprom said on Wednesday it was still awaiting documents from Siemens, the German company responsible for repairing the turbine, which would allow it to be delivered to Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: End of unipolarity
0:00
28:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies