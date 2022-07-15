icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jul, 2022 12:52
HomeBusiness News

Russia outlines priorities for domestic industry

Domestic needs and technological sovereignty are the country’s primary concern, according to the Trade Ministry
Russia outlines priorities for domestic industry
© Getty Images / Jupiterimages

Russia should focus its economic policy on prioritizing domestic needs, the country’s minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov, said on Friday at a plenary session in the State Duma.

We see satisfying domestic needs as the top priority for our economy. But this does not mean that we will shut ourselves in and not increase our export potential. Quite the opposite. Especially, given the negotiations on mutual cooperation with new markets. I mean, first of all, with the countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and South America,” the official stated.

He noted that in order to achieve this goal, Russia should amend its industrial policy.

It is necessary to make a turn from a market-oriented industrial policy to a policy of ensuring technological sovereignty,” Manturov stated, adding that this notion is fully supported by the Russian government.

The official believes that imported machinery and equipment should be gradually replaced by Russian versions, noting that “industry must ensure virtually autonomous functioning and development of all consumer sectors.

Anti-Russia sanctions ‘killing’ EU economy – Orban READ MORE: Anti-Russia sanctions ‘killing’ EU economy – Orban

We will accelerate the production of our own analogues to replace imported components,” Manturov said, adding that the government would allocate additional funds to support major state projects. There are also plans to create alternative logistics channels for Russian produce, with an eye to new markets, he said.

The minister outlined five strategically important areas, where technological sovereignty is of the utmost importance. These are national security and defense, where the priority will be given to creating Russian-made high-tech weapons; the energy sector, which is in dire need of equipment made domestically, because Ukraine-related sanctions make it difficult for energy companies to obtain foreign-made parts and equipment; and the shipbuilding, aircraft and chemical industries.

As the minister stated back in May, Russia does not have a goal of complete import substitution in industry. He explained that there are industries where Russia is forced to replace imports due to national security concerns, whereas in other industries international cooperation is and will be maintained.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine fatigue?
0:00
24:30
CrossTalk: West in crisis
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies