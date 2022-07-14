icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jul, 2022 05:41
US growth forecast cut

GDP growth slashed to 2.3% this year, according to the IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday cut its growth projections for the US economy this year and next, citing recession risks. The nation’s GDP is now expected to expand by 2.3% this year, down from last month’s prediction of 2.9%.

According to the report, the economy grew by 5.7% in 2021.

Unemployment in the country is expected to be at 3.7% in 2022, versus the previously projected 3.2%. The jobless rate in 2023 is now seen at 4.6% but is expected to exceed 5% in both 2024 and 2025. Inflation was forecast to reach 6.6% this year but drop to 1.9% next year.

The IMF pointed out that global factors, such as the crisis in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions, will affect US macroeconomic indicators.

Washington’s “policy priority must be to expeditiously slow price growth without precipitating a recession,” the IMF’s executive directors said. Avoiding a recession in the US “is becoming increasingly challenging,” they added.

