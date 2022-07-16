icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jul, 2022 08:42
UK approves windfall tax on oil and gas industry

The levy targets extra profits made from surging energy prices
UK approves windfall tax on oil and gas industry
© Getty Images / Abstract Aerial Art

British lawmakers approved a 25% windfall tax on the oil and gas industry, hoping to raise an extra £5 billion ($6 billion) in one year to ease the cost of living crisis for the nation’s households, Reuters reported earlier this week.

The Energy Profits Levy imposed on oil and gas producers in the British North Sea targets extra profits made from surging commodity prices amid rising demand. Over the past year the cost of gas has spiked by over 70% and crude oil prices by over 30%.

The tax was initially announced by the government in May and has now been approved by the lower chamber of the British Parliament, with some amendments. To become law, the bill still has to pass through the upper chamber, however the step is seen as largely symbolic.

Britain's cost-of-living crisis deepens

The draft law lists 2025 as the end date and allows energy firms to offset some operating costs against the tax.

Oil and gas companies working in the British North Sea have warned that the windfall tax will reduce investment and slow production growth in the area.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

