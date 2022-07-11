icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jul, 2022 16:24
HomeBusiness News

Brazil seeking Russian fuel supply – Bolsonaro

The South American nation may clinch a deal with Moscow on cheap diesel imports, its president says
Brazil seeking Russian fuel supply – Bolsonaro
© AFP / NELSON ALMEIDA

President Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil is close to reaching a deal for the purchase of much cheaper diesel from Russia, Reuters reported on Monday.

Last week, BRICS Information Portal reported that Bolsonaro had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had reportedly vowed to guarantee the South American country a steady supply of fertilizers, which are crucial for Brazil’s vast agribusiness sector.

“We have food security and energy security, there are chances that we will buy diesel from there, which is at a more convenient price,” the Brazilian leader was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro has been working on proposals to ensure adequate fuel supplies for the country with a minimal impact on prices as the nation struggles with high inflation. According to estimates, Latin America’s largest economy, which consumes more than five million cubic meters of diesel per month, will have to increase imports by over 15% to meet domestic needs.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Legitimacy crisis
0:00
26:4
Eye of the tiger? Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies