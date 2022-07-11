icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jul, 2022
Russian exclave responds to Baltic blockade

Kaliningrad has proposed a ban on the movement of goods between Russia and Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania
A man rides a bicycle on a viaduct crossing the Kaliningrad Sortirovochny (Sorting) railway station filled with cargo trains in Kaliningrad, Russia. © Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov

Governor of Russia’s Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov has proposed a total ban on the movement of goods between Russia and the three Baltic states in response to what authorities in the exclave have called a “blockade” by Lithuania.

“As a reciprocal measure we propose to completely prohibit the movement of goods (including those in transit from third countries) between the three Baltic States and Russia,” Alikhanov said on Monday, adding that Kaliningrad Region would be exempted from the ban.

Lithuania on Monday expanded restrictions on trade through its territory to the exclave, as previously announced EU sanctions targeting Russia took effect. The list of barred goods includes concrete, wood, alcohol and alcohol-based industrial chemicals, according to a spokesperson for Lithuanian customs cited by Reuters.

Moscow has blasted the move, warning it could take “harsh measures” against Lithuania and the EU if transit does not resume “within the coming days.”

The Kremlin also announced on Monday that President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko had discussed “some possible joint steps” regarding the matter.

Some analysts have suggested that Lithuania’s move to block Russia’s access to its own territory could, to some extent, be considered a ‘casus belli’ – a cause for the declaration of war.

Last month, Vilnius banned the transit of some goods, including building materials, between Kaliningrad and mainland Russia, citing EU sanctions imposed over Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

