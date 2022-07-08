icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jul, 2022 14:23
HomeBusiness News

German energy giant seeks government bailout

Uniper cites “extreme financial pressure” caused by reduced Russian gas supply
German energy giant seeks government bailout
© Getty Images / Jonas Güttler

One of Germany’s largest publicly listed energy supply companies, Uniper, has applied for government support. The firm has referenced financial difficulties caused by a drop in the supply of natural gas from Russia as the reason for the move.

“Uniper has been hit hardest by the Russian gas curtailment and, as a result, is under extreme financial pressure,” reads the release, published on the parent company’s website on Friday. 

The statement goes on to say that, since mid-June, the company has received only 40% of the contracted gas volumes from Russia and has had to buy replacement volumes at “significantly higher prices.”

According to the statement, the parent company, Fortum, is currently in talks with the German government to find ways to safeguard the country’s energy security, but that no solution has been found so far. 

Russia can guarantee EU energy security – Moscow READ MORE: Russia can guarantee EU energy security – Moscow

Russia’s Gazprom reduced the gas flow through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany last month, citing a technical issue. A Siemens gas turbine that was sent to Canada for repairs has not been returned due to Ottawa’s sanctions on Moscow.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck reportedly pleaded with the Canadian government to return the component, with Friday’s reports suggesting that Ottawa has relented. The reduction in gas supply and the upcoming annual maintenance of the Nord Stream pipeline have fueled fears of a deepening energy crisis in Germany and the EU.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies