icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK PM Johnson appoints full replacement cabinet – BBC source
7 Jul, 2022 10:38
HomeBusiness News

Major oil supplier calls for new export routes

The Black Sea terminal from which Kazakh crude is shipped to the West has been ordered to suspend operations
Major oil supplier calls for new export routes
© Getty Images / Nutexzles

Kazakhstan must diversify its oil supply routes, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday, after Russia halted transit via its part of a major pipeline, citing technical violations.

Tokayev ordered the government to study the possibility of building a pipeline across the Caspian Sea that would bypass Russia in carrying Kazakh oil to Europe.

A Russian court on Wednesday ordered a 30-day suspension of the operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal on the Black Sea, citing issues related to oil spills.

Russia halts transit of Kazakh oil to Europe – media READ MORE: Russia halts transit of Kazakh oil to Europe – media

The CPC is a multinational oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan and a consortium of leading oil companies. The pipeline system mainly collects crude from the large oil fields of western Kazakhstan but also from Russia. Roughly 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports flow via the pipeline to the terminal in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk to be then shipped further by sea to Europe and the US. The pipeline’s total capacity is over a million barrels of oil per day, which is 2.3% of the global seaborne crude trade.

The flow of oil via the Caspian Pipeline is continuing as normal on Thursday, Kazakh media report, citing the country’s Energy Ministry, adding that the Kazakh and Russian authorities are working to resolve the issue.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies