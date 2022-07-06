icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2022 17:53
HomeBusiness News

US goal for Russian oil price cap revealed – Bloomberg

The White House is reportedly having “multiple meetings a week” to achieve what some experts say won’t work
US goal for Russian oil price cap revealed – Bloomberg
A worker on the Prirazlomnaya offshore oil production platform. © Sputnik / Alexey Danichev

The US is actively working on a proposal to cap the price of Russian oil at anywhere between $40 and $60 per barrel, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. President Joe Biden first floated the idea at last month’s G7 summit.

Oil analysts are skeptical about its workability, while Russia has signaled any such attempt would actually drive prices sky-high.

Biden administration officials are “having multiple meetings a week” on the subject of the price cap, “trying to push it into reality,” according to one unnamed official who spoke to Bloomberg

Washington is also exploring enforcement tools such as sanctions on shipping companies that would transport oil at higher prices, as well as penalties on banks and financial institutions that facilitate sales. This would mark the first use of “secondary” sanctions by the US and its allies, on top of the embargoes they imposed on Russia directly citing the conflict in Ukraine.

Senior US officials have discussed capping the price of Russian oil exports for weeks, but energy experts are not convinced it could actually be implemented.

Fyodor Lukyanov: Why the West has failed to get the rest of the world on board to support its confrontation with Russia
Read more
Fyodor Lukyanov: Why the West has failed to get the rest of the world on board to support its confrontation with Russia

“Something like this could only work if you get all of the key producers and crucially all of the key consumers working together and then finding some way of enforcing whatever plan you come up with,” independent oil analyst Neil Atkinson told CNBC last week.

“They haven’t thought it through, they haven’t spoken to India and China,” Amrita Sen of Energy Aspects told CNBC, referring to the two biggest importers of Russian oil at the present time. “Do we really think they are going to agree to this? And do we really think that Russia will actually accept this and not retaliate? I think this sounds like a very, very good theoretical concept but it is just not going to work in practice.”

When the Japanese government brought up the price cap idea earlier this week, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned on social media that this could actually result in Tokyo paying $300 a barrel instead. 

Biden and other G7 leaders have explicitly said the proposed price cap is about denying Russia the funding for its military operations in Ukraine – not about helping their own citizens with the pain at the pump. 

Citigroup warned on Tuesday that if a global recession impacts demand, oil prices could crash to $65 per barrel by the end of 2022 and even as low as $45 in 2023. As of Wednesday, however, the Brent global benchmark was at $104 a barrel, with US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trading just above $100.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies