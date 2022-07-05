icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2022 16:47
HomeBusiness News

UK urged to brace for economic storm

The Bank of England has issued a bleak economic outlook amid spiraling inflation
UK urged to brace for economic storm
© Getty Images / Andrei Mirea / EyeEm

The Bank of England (BoE) warned on Tuesday that the economic prospects for Britain have deteriorated since the start of the year, calling on the country’s lenders to set aside more capital to absorb shocks in the markets.

“The economic outlook for the UK and globally has deteriorated materially,” the BoE said in its Financial Stability Report. “Prices of essential goods such as food and energy have risen sharply in the UK and globally, and the outlook for growth has worsened,” it added, blaming the crisis on the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the statement, the higher prices, weaker growth and tighter financing conditions will make it harder for households and businesses to repay or refinance debt. “Given this, we expect households and businesses to become more stretched over coming months. They will also be more vulnerable to further shocks,” the central bank elaborated.

Despite a worsening cost-of-living crisis, with inflation heading towards double digits, the regulator expressed confidence that banks were resilient to debt vulnerabilities among households and businesses. It urged them to ramp up their capital buffer to 2%, meaning they will need an additional $13.2 billion of cash.

“The outlook is subject to considerable uncertainty and there are a number of downside risks that could adversely affect UK financial stability,” the BoE said.

Inflation in Britain is expected to climb to 11% later this year and the central bank’s base interest rate could increase to as high as 3% by the end of 2023, economists warn.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: EU-NATO circus
0:00
26:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies