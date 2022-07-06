icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2022 06:26
Chinese EV may be the new Tesla killer

BYD sold the most electric cars worldwide in the first half of 2022, industry data shows
Chinese EV may be the new Tesla killer
Chinese auto producer BYD sold more than 641,000 electric vehicles in the first six months of the year, making the company the world’s top EV maker in terms of sales, Chinese media reports, citing industry data.

The results are better than Elon Musk’s Tesla, which delivered 564,000 electric cars during the same period. The figure marks a 315% year-on-year increase in sales for the Chinese EV maker.

Last month, BYD announced plans to supply batteries to Tesla “very soon.” According to the company’s latest annual report, rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic cells made up 7.29% of BYD’s revenue pool in 2021, dwarfed by the more than 50% share taken up by auto and related products.

