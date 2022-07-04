icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jul, 2022 17:18
Germany looking for solution to solve gas problem

Negotiations are underway with Canada and the European Commission on ways to return crucial parts for Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline
© Getty Images / picture alliance / Contributor

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action stated on Monday that the country was working on ways to return Russian equipment for the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Canada.

“We have addressed the issue to Canada and are also in contact with the European Commission,” the ministry’s spokeswoman, Beate Baron, said at a briefing, declining to comment on the timing of the completion of the talks.

Last month, Russian energy supplier Gazprom announced it was forced to slash natural gas flows to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline by 60%, because Siemens turbines from its Portovaya pumping station in Vyborg were stuck in Montreal, where they were sent to undergo maintenance. The parts fall under Canada’s sanctions on Russia, and Ottawa says it cannot return them without breaching the restrictions.

The situation has prompted some EU countries to announce emergency measures aimed at reducing the use of natural gas. Supply fears have worsened following the pipeline operator’s announcement that it would halt the gas flow via the route for annual repair works from July 11 to 21.

