icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jul, 2022 12:10
HomeBusiness News

Germany posts first trade deficit in 30 years

The costs of imports soared while foreign sales dropped for the export-oriented economy
Germany posts first trade deficit in 30 years
© Global Look Press / Paul Zinken

Declining exports along with a surging cost of imports caused a €1 billion ($1.04 billion) trade imbalance in Germany in May, data revealed on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) shows.

The first trade deficit in more than three decades came as German businesses faced soaring costs for imports and softer demand abroad for their goods amid gloomy economic prospects.  

In May, cross-border sales saw a 0.5% decline, while imports rose 2.7%. Year-on-year, German exports and imports rose by 11.7% and 27.8% to €125.8 billion and €126.7 billion, respectively.

Destatis data showed the country’s exports to Russia surged 29.4% to €1 billion in May compared to April but declined by a hefty 54.6% versus May 2021. Germany’s imports from Russia dropped 9.8% month-on-month in May.

Germany calculates costs of cut in Russian gas supply READ MORE: Germany calculates costs of cut in Russian gas supply

International supply chains have been substantially undermined by China’s latest Covid-related lockdowns, sanctions against Russia and the conflict in Ukraine. This has entailed significant fallout for Germany’s export-reliant economy. 

The cost of imports, including food, energy, and spare parts used by the country’s manufacturers, surged over 30% in May versus a year ago, while the prices German exporters were able to charge increased at only about half that rate.

“It’s not that surprising that exports are declining in the current environment,” Oliver Rakau, an economist at Oxford Economics in Frankfurt told Bloomberg. “You have to focus on the imports, and there especially on price developments.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: EU-NATO Circus
0:00
26:24
Politics of the unreal? Fyodor Lukyanov, research director of the Valdai Discussion Club
0:00
28:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies