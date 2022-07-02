icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jul, 2022 12:11
HomeBusiness News

Germany issues warning over Russian gas

Energy regulator also hints at priorities for natural gas rationing
Germany issues warning over Russian gas
© Getty Images / Riccardo Botta / EyeEm

A complete suspension of natural gas supplies from Russia is a possibility, the head of Germany's Federal Network Agency warned on Saturday.

In an interview with the Funke newspaper group, Klaus Muller reiterated his call for people to reduce their consumption, and raised fears that the upcoming maintenance shut-down of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a key gas artery, “will turn into a longer-running political maintenance.”

Earlier this week Nord Stream AG, the operator of the undersea pipeline, said it would shut down both strings of the route for repair works from July 11 to July 21. Gazprom, the firm’s majority shareholder, says the maintenance was scheduled and agreed with all partners.

Muller said that “if, in the course of maintenance, the flow of gas from Russia is reduced for a longer period of time for political reasons, we need to talk more seriously about saving.”

Germany issues gas price warning READ MORE: Germany issues gas price warning

While keeping energy flowing to households is a top priority, the official did not rule out the possibility of power cuts.

“Private households are given special protection – as are hospitals and nursing homes, for example. If there is rationing, we must first reduce consumption in the industrial sector,” Muller was quoted as saying.

“We learned from the coronavirus crisis that we shouldn't make any promises if we're not absolutely sure that we can keep them. However, we do not see any scenario in which no more gas comes to Germany,” he added.

Aside from the planned the planned maintenance, which will halt gas flow through Nord Stream for 10 days, Gazprom has been forced to reduce supplies by as much as 60% due to technical issues arising from Western sanctions introduced against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

Gazprom has said German equipment supplier Siemens Energy failed to return gas-pumping units to a compressor station on time, as the repaired turbines for the gas route are currently stuck at a maintenance facility in Canada due to Ottawa’s sanctions on Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on NATO: Doubling down
0:00
28:3
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies